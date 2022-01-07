Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Civil Justice Council’s (CJC’s) consultation on proposed reforms to the pre-action protocols is underway. Some radical changes have been proposed, as well as a general tightening of the procedure and enhanced sanctions for breach. This could make a big impact on the way parties prepare for litigation, and the expense and effort that it involves. Simon Konsta, Partner at Clyde & Co, looks at the CJC’s proposals, and discusses why they are proving controversial. or to read the full analysis.