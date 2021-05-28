menu-search
City says UK should lead global regulation of crypto-assets

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: London’s financial district urged the government on 24 May 2021 to use its post-Brexit freedom to ‘steal a march’ over competitors by driving innovation in how the country regulates crypto-assets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

