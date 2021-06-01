City of London Police freeze £36m in crackdown on criminal funds

Law360, London: City of London Police froze and seized assets totaling £36m ($US 51m) in 2020, compared with just £1m the year before, as part of an effort by government agencies to starve fraudsters of their criminal gains.
