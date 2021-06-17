Citizens of somewhere—‘Zambrano’ carers and the EU Settlement Scheme (R (on the application of Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The High Court found the Secretary of State erred in law when framing her definition of a 'person with a Zambrano right to reside' under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). Mr Justice Mostyn held that (contrary to Home Office policy) a primary carer of a UK citizen child may have a derivative right to reside on Ruiz Zambrano grounds even where they are entitled to limited leave to remain on another basis, such as under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Written by Michael Spencer, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers.