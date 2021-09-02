LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
CIT orders commerce to revisit Taiwan steel duties

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Court of International Trade (CIT) ordered the US Department of Commerce on 1 September 2021 to revisit an anti-dumping duty investigation on steel imports from Taiwan after the Federal Circuit ruled it did not justify a decision tying three Taiwanese steel producers together. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

