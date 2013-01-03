Sign-in Help
Choice and impossibility in legal expenses insurance

Published on: 03 January 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What were the key features of the case?
  • When are the insured parties restricted in their choice of legal representative?
  • When can a court strike down provisions in an insurance contract relating to the level of costs and expenses payable in respect of a solicitor’s services?
  • To what extent did the judgment clarify the law in this area?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area be mindful of?

Article summary

Insurance analysis: Following the landmark Court of Appeal decision on the rights of a party with the benefit of legal expenses insurance, Colin Wynter QC of Devereux Chambers, leading counsel for the insured parties, discusses the judgment and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

