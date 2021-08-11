Chinese shipbuilder wins appeal on US$170m payment delay

Law360, London: A London appeals court overturned a decision on 6 August 2021 allowing the buyer of an offshore drillship to withhold a disputed US$170m payment installment from a Shanghai shipbuilder pending the outcome of arbitration proceedings.
