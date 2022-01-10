China—Supreme People’s Court finds arbitration agreement providing foreign arbitration invalid for lack of foreign elements (ArcSoft v Spreadtrum)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved a jurisdictional challenge raised in litigation before the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, in which the plaintiff and the defendant were both foreign-invested companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The defendant contended that, under the terms of a disputed contract, the dispute should be referred to arbitration before Singaporean International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The Hangzhou Court overruled the jurisdictional challenge by holding that there was no foreign element in the dispute hence the arbitration agreement was invalid, since PRC law prohibits parties to submit disputes to foreign arbitration institutions or ad hoc arbitration seated outside the territory of the PRC (mainland China only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) if the dispute lacks a foreign element. The defendant appealed to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC), and the SPC affirmed the Hangzhou Court’s decision. If a PRC court finds an arbitration agreement is invalid, a PRC court will not enforce the related arbitral award. This case gives practitioners insight into the PRC court’s rationale in applying the test of finding foreign elements, under Article 522 of the SPC’s Interpretation on Civil Procedural Law, especially on the parameter of the facts which the PRC court takes into account in determining whether the subject matter or the relevant legal relationship is foreign-related. Written by Arthur Dong, partner and Alex Yuan, senior associate at JunHe LLP. or to read the full analysis.