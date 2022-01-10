LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

China—Supreme People’s Court finds arbitration agreement providing foreign arbitration invalid for lack of foreign elements (ArcSoft v Spreadtrum)

Published on: 10 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • China—Supreme People’s Court finds arbitration agreement providing foreign arbitration invalid for lack of foreign elements (ArcSoft v Spreadtrum)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved a jurisdictional challenge raised in litigation before the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, in which the plaintiff and the defendant were both foreign-invested companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The defendant contended that, under the terms of a disputed contract, the dispute should be referred to arbitration before Singaporean International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). The Hangzhou Court overruled the jurisdictional challenge by holding that there was no foreign element in the dispute hence the arbitration agreement was invalid, since PRC law prohibits parties to submit disputes to foreign arbitration institutions or ad hoc arbitration seated outside the territory of the PRC (mainland China only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) if the dispute lacks a foreign element. The defendant appealed to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC), and the SPC affirmed the Hangzhou Court’s decision. If a PRC court finds an arbitration agreement is invalid, a PRC court will not enforce the related arbitral award. This case gives practitioners insight into the PRC court’s rationale in applying the test of finding foreign elements, under Article 522 of the SPC’s Interpretation on Civil Procedural Law, especially on the parameter of the facts which the PRC court takes into account in determining whether the subject matter or the relevant legal relationship is foreign-related. Written by Arthur Dong, partner and Alex Yuan, senior associate at JunHe LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More