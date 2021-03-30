Sign-in Help
China retaliates by sanctioning UK, barristers chamber

Published on: 30 March 2021
Law360: The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued retaliatory sanctions against the UK on 26 March 2021 (including a top barristers chamber, Essex Court Chambers) after the country jointly sanctioned China days earlier for 'gross human rights violations' against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

