China—list of China’s cases on recognition of foreign judgments updated

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On 21 August 2022, China Justice Observer released the 2022 version of the List of China’s Cases on Recognition of Foreign Judgments. To date, 89 cases involving China and 24 foreign states and regions have been collected. It should be noted that foreign divorce judgments are excluded in the case list. Dr Meng Yu and Dr Guodong Du, co-founders of China Justice Observer analyse this list of China’s cases on recognition of foreign judgments. or to read the full analysis.