China—cryptocurrency award set aside on public interest grounds

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court ordered that an arbitral award made by a Shenzhen Arbitration Commission (also known as the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration) arbitral tribunal be set aside on the ground that awarding damages in US dollars in lieu of crypto was against the public interest. Helen Tang, partner, Antony Crockett, senior consultant, and Briana Young, professional support consultant, of Herbert Smith Freehills discuss the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

