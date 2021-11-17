Children Act 1989—when must a local authority accommodate an unaccompanied asylum seeker pending age assessment? (R(AB) v LB Brent)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The issue was whether, pending age assessment, Brent was required to accommodate putative children or whether it could rely on Home Office hotel accommodation such that it could be satisfied that, for the period pending assessment, for the purposes of section 20(1) Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989), the claimants were not in need of accommodation. The court held that in all the circumstances, including the time it would take for the age assessment to be concluded and the nature of the hotel accommodation, Brent could not reasonably have concluded that the claimants did not meet the ChA 1989, s 20 test of appearing to the local authority to require accommodation. The context of this case is the immense resource pressures placed on local authorities which have a sudden influx of asylum seeking putative children. While it is fact specific, the judgment calls into question whether there is any discretion in a local authority to accommodate pending age assessment, and if so, the parameters of that discretion. Brent did not adduce evidence as to the resource implications for it, and so the question arises, would this have made a difference? Written by Siân Davies, barrister, of 39 Essex Chambers.