Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / Signing

Legal News

Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a finance transaction using an online platform finalised

Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a finance transaction using an online platform finalised
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a finance transaction using an online platform finalised

Article summary

A sub-group of the Finance PSL network was formed over the Summer of 2020 to specifically look at the use of electronic signature platforms with the aim of trying to establish a set of agreed principles/protocols that law firms can work to (whilst also working within the parameters of any policies within respective law firms) in order to facilitate an easier/smoother signing process where an electronic signature platform is being used on a finance transaction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As