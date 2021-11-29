LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Other construction documents / Pre-construction activities

Legal News

Check your contract—there may be no ‘Plan B’ (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS)

Published on: 29 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Check your contract—there may be no ‘Plan B’ (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Interpretation argument
  • Personal bar argument
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: In a contract (under Scots Law) for the supply of materials, DC Eifeket Aggregates AS (DCE) proceeded under an erroneous belief that the contract required the supply of ‘category B’ rock (Type B) rather than ‘category A’ rock (Type A). Having proceeded to supply Type B, DCE was sued for breach of the obligation to supply Type A. DCE averred that the parties had conducted negotiations on the basis that Type B was going to be supplied, and thereafter that DCE had been paid for the supply of Type B. It argued, based on these averments, that: (i) properly construed, the contract required the supply of Type B, or, alternatively; (ii) Dragados (UK) Ltd (DUK) was now personally barred from asserting an entitlement to Type A. Both defences were found irrelevant at a legal debate. The case illustrates the importance of reviewing the technical requirements under a contract for materials, and the limited scope for a ‘plan B’ if you are faced with an action for implement or damages. Written by Nick McAndrew, advocate, Ampersand Advocates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Precedents
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Precedents
View More
3 Practice notes
View More