Charities win Will construction claim (Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind v Beasant)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A beneficiary under the Will of Audrey Thelma Anita Arkell (the ‘Deceased’) brought a Part 8 claim against the executors to determine a point of construction regarding a specific legacy. The legacy was for a sum defined by reference to the nil-rate band. The claimant contended that the amount of the legacy was to be reduced by other gifts specified as free of inheritance tax (IHT). Given that in the circumstances, those other gifts exhausted the nil-rate band, the specific legacy in question would be extinguished on this construction. The first defendant argued that the legacy ought to be calculated independently of such other gifts, and that as a result it should be made at the prevailing nil-rate band of £325,000. The court held that the prior construction was correct. Given that the nil-rate band was exhausted by the other gifts, there was no gift under the specific legacy. Written by Adam Stewart-Wallace, barrister at Ten Old Square. or to read the full analysis.