menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Wills & Probate

Legal News

Charities win Will construction claim (Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind v Beasant)

Published on: 25 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Charities win Will construction claim (Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind v Beasant)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A beneficiary under the Will of Audrey Thelma Anita Arkell (the ‘Deceased’) brought a Part 8 claim against the executors to determine a point of construction regarding a specific legacy. The legacy was for a sum defined by reference to the nil-rate band. The claimant contended that the amount of the legacy was to be reduced by other gifts specified as free of inheritance tax (IHT). Given that in the circumstances, those other gifts exhausted the nil-rate band, the specific legacy in question would be extinguished on this construction. The first defendant argued that the legacy ought to be calculated independently of such other gifts, and that as a result it should be made at the prevailing nil-rate band of £325,000. The court held that the prior construction was correct. Given that the nil-rate band was exhausted by the other gifts, there was no gift under the specific legacy. Written by Adam Stewart-Wallace, barrister at Ten Old Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More