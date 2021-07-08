menu-search
Charities Bill 2021—easing charity administration

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the new legislation?
  • In what respects will the new legislation ease the administration of charities?
  • Alteration of powers and purposes
  • Failed fund-raising appeals
  • Confirming trustee appointments
  • What are the main issues for charity lawyers?
  • Are charities likely to see the new legislation as beneficial?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Josh Lewison, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers discusses the background, contents and implications of the Charities Bill 2021. He discusses three key changes the legislation seeks to introduce: the alteration of powers and purposes, failed fund-raising appeals and confirming trustee appointments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

