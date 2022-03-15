LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Charities Act 2022—what do we know so far?

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Charities Act 2022—what do we know so far?
  • What do we know so far about the implementation timetable?
  • In its response to the Law Commission report of 14 September 2017, ‘Technical Issues in Charity Law’, the government wholly or partially accepted 38 of the Law Commission’s 43 recommendations for reforming charity law (see Government response to Law Commission report ‘Technical Issues in Charity Law’). Have all of the accepted recommendations made their way into Charities Act 2022 or are there any surprises?
  • What key points should charity lawyers be aware of when advising clients in light of the forthcoming changes?
  • What are we expecting from the Charity Commission in terms of new and updated guidance in relation to the new legislation?
  • What key points should property lawyers be aware of when advising clients in light of the forthcoming changes?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Charities Bill received Royal Assent on 24 February 2022, bringing it into law as the Charities Act 2022 (CA 2022). Kirsteen Hook, senior associate at Blake Morgan LLP, examines the changes CA 2022 introduces and its implications for practitioners and further discusses the Charity Commission's statements to issue further guidance.

