Charitable investments and tax avoidance (Reb Moishe Foundation v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Private Client analysis: Reb Moishe Foundation (RMF) appealed against a decision by HMRC that a loan arrangement between itself and Gladstar Ltd (Gladstar) could not be treated as an approved charitable investment nor as an approved charitable loan. Gladstar had made a donation to RMF and RMF then loaned back monies to Gladstar at a high rate of interest. The First-tier Tribunal (Tax) (FTT) found that the funds moved in a circle, giving two tax deductions to Gladstar, first for the donation, and second for the interest charged under the loan. On this basis the FTT held that it should not disturb the HMRC officer's decision that the loan did not satisfy the criteria for a Type 12 investment under section 558 of Income Tax Act 2007 (ITA 2007)—it was not a 'loan or other investment as to which an officer of Revenue and Customs is satisfied [to be for] the benefit of the charitable trust and not for the avoidance of tax […]'. Written by Adam Stewart-Wallace, barrister, at Ten Old Square.