Charging claimant lawyers for every new portal is pennywise and pound-foolish

Published on: 18 November 2015
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the thinking behind this development?
  • What is the structure of these changes?
  • What are the practical implications of the introduction of this charge?
  • Could the additional costs be recovered for successful claimants?
  • Could this turn people away from using the portal?
  • What should personal injury lawyers be considering at this stage?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Kerry Underwood, senior partner at Underwoods Solicitors and Law Abroad, examines the claims portal company scheme for claimant lawyers to pay a fee for every new claim lodged with the portal from 2016. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

