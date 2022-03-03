Characterising claims by foreign tax authorities (Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal (Sir Julian Flaux C, and Lord Justices Phillips and Stuart-Smith) has unanimously overturned Mr Justice Andrew Baker’s decision that claims by the Danish tax authority (SKAT) arising out of so-called ‘cum-ex’ dividend withholding tax frauds allegedly carried out by Solo (a former hedge fund owned and controlled by British financier Sanjay Shah) and valued at £1.44 billion, were inadmissible based on the long-standing principle commonly known as ‘Dicey Rule 3’. As a consequence of the Court of Appeal’s decision, a second trial of preliminary issues will now be held to determine whether, as SKAT contends, the claims to refunds made by the defendants were not valid claims under Danish tax law. Written by Yasseen Gailani, partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP. or to read the full analysis.