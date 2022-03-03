LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Civil fraud

Legal News

Characterising claims by foreign tax authorities (Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP)

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Characterising claims by foreign tax authorities (Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal (Sir Julian Flaux C, and Lord Justices Phillips and Stuart-Smith) has unanimously overturned Mr Justice Andrew Baker’s decision that claims by the Danish tax authority (SKAT) arising out of so-called ‘cum-ex’ dividend withholding tax frauds allegedly carried out by Solo (a former hedge fund owned and controlled by British financier Sanjay Shah) and valued at £1.44 billion, were inadmissible based on the long-standing principle commonly known as ‘Dicey Rule 3’. As a consequence of the Court of Appeal’s decision, a second trial of preliminary issues will now be held to determine whether, as SKAT contends, the claims to refunds made by the defendants were not valid claims under Danish tax law. Written by Yasseen Gailani, partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

1 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents