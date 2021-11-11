LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Changing direction? UK consults reforms to its data protection law

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Data subject rights
  • Accountability
  • Data transfers
  • Changes to ePrivacy
  • Research and re-use of data
  • Legitimate interests
  • Reform of ICO

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Partner, Ruth Boardman, and associate, Clara Clark Nevola, at Bird & Bird consider the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s (DCMS) September 2021 consultation about the future of data protection law in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

