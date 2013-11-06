Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Changes to TUPE and collective redundancy: draft regulations are published (News, 6 November 2013)

Changes to TUPE and collective redundancy: draft regulations are published (News, 6 November 2013)
Published on: 06 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Changes to TUPE and collective redundancy: draft regulations are published (News, 6 November 2013)
  • Impact of proposed changes
  • Comment
  • Collective redundancy
  • TUPE
  • Relevant background
  • Draft regulations — collective redundancy
  • Draft regulations — TUPE
  • Service provision change
  • Varying a contract
    • More...

Article summary

Draft regulations which amend TUPE and the information and consultation provisions relating to collective redundancies have now been published. The draft regulations carry out the intentions set out in the Government’s response to the consultation on amending TUPE, and include (1) extending the circumstances where contracts of employment may be varied following a TUPE transfer, (2) reducing the circumstances when a dismissal following a TUPE transfer will be automatically unfair, (3) extending the definition of an economic, technical or organisational reason entailing a change in the workforce so that it encompasses circumstances where the employer is changing location, and (4) enabling the transferee to conduct information and consultation for collective redundancy purposes prior to a transfer (or potential transfer) subject to certain conditions. It is intended that the draft regulations will go before Parliament in December with a commencement date of January 2014. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More