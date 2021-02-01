Sign-in Help
Changes to three statements of insolvency practice from 1 April 2021

Published on: 01 February 2021
Updated on: 01 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Changes to three statements of insolvency practice from 1 April 2021
  • Which SIPs are being updated?
  • SIP 3.2—Company voluntary arrangements
  • SIP 9—Payments to insolvency officeholders and their associates from an estate
  • SIP 7—Presentation of financial information in insolvency proceedings

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Following a Joint Insolvency Committee consultation, changes are being made to three statements of insolvency practice (SIPs). The changes will take effect from 1 April 2021. Steven Wood, Practice Support Specialist (Insolvency) at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland provides an overview of some of the key changes being made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

