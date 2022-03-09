Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022

Corporate Crime analysis: As part of its continued response to the conflict in Ukraine, the UK government further amended the UK sanctions regime for Russia which took effect at 17:00 GMT on 8 March 2022.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost
PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise
Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses
Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions
0330 161 1234