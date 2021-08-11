Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Ella Jefferson of Bindmans LLP provides analysis of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/849 including eleven key changes they make to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) in areas such as search warrants, sentencing indications, access to court records and time limits on appeal as well as the admissibility of evidence and transfer of cases between the courts. This analysis covers when the changes comes into force and the main practical impact for lawyers. or to read the full analysis.