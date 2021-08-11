menu-search
Legal News

Changes to the CrimPR this autumn—Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the key changes to the CrimPR?
  • Which of these amendments will have the most practical impact for lawyers and why?​
  • Sending cases to the Crown Court in a defendant’s absence
  • Open justice and access to documents
  • Service of applications to vary restraining orders by court staff
  • Explaining how evidence is admissible

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Ella Jefferson of Bindmans LLP provides analysis of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/849 including eleven key changes they make to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) in areas such as search warrants, sentencing indications, access to court records and time limits on appeal as well as the admissibility of evidence and transfer of cases between the courts. This analysis covers when the changes comes into force and the main practical impact for lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

