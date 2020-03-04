Sign-in Help
Changes to how non-UK resident companies are taxed on their UK property business

Published on: 04 March 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Changes to how non-UK resident companies are taxed on their UK property business
  • What is the background to Schedule 5 to the Finance Act 2019?
  • What are the key differences between income tax and corporation tax for non-UK resident corporate landlords?
  • Are there any transitional provisions?
  • Are there any circumstances where non-UK resident corporate landlords can continue paying income tax?
  • How does the non-resident landlord scheme interact with the corporation tax regime for non-UK resident corporate landlords?
  • Is the calculation of corporation tax on property income of a non-UK resident corporate landlords the same as that for UK resident corporate landlords?
  • Is the change to corporation tax having any effect on existing property structures/any planning points to watch?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Cathryn Vanderspar of Travers Smith discusses the provisions of Schedule 5 to the Finance Act 2019 (FA 2019), which is due to come into force on 6 April 2020. This News Analysis looks at the impact of FA 2019, Sch 5 for non-UK resident corporate landlords, considers transitional provisions and discusses the effect on existing property structures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

