- Changes to how non-UK resident companies are taxed on their UK property business
- What is the background to Schedule 5 to the Finance Act 2019?
- What are the key differences between income tax and corporation tax for non-UK resident corporate landlords?
- Are there any transitional provisions?
- Are there any circumstances where non-UK resident corporate landlords can continue paying income tax?
- How does the non-resident landlord scheme interact with the corporation tax regime for non-UK resident corporate landlords?
- Is the calculation of corporation tax on property income of a non-UK resident corporate landlords the same as that for UK resident corporate landlords?
- Is the change to corporation tax having any effect on existing property structures/any planning points to watch?
Article summary
Tax analysis: Cathryn Vanderspar of Travers Smith discusses the provisions of Schedule 5 to the Finance Act 2019 (FA 2019), which is due to come into force on 6 April 2020. This News Analysis looks at the impact of FA 2019, Sch 5 for non-UK resident corporate landlords, considers transitional provisions and discusses the effect on existing property structures.
