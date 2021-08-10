Changes to green/amber/red travel lists were lawful (R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant owns and operates three airports in England. It challenged amendments made to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/582 (the Regulations). One such change was the removal of Portugal from the ‘green list’. The primary thrust of its claim was that the amendments were made without proper reasons being given and without proper notice of the criteria applied. The claim, brought on various grounds (such as transparency, legitimate expectations, and breach of Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention of Human Rights) (A1P1) was dismissed. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.