Championing champerty—Court of Appeal refuses to allow novel funding arrangement (Farrar v Candey)

Published on: 17 March 2022
Dispute Resolution analysis: This Court of Appeal decision is very significant for lawyers who might seek to develop fee agreements beyond those allowed by the Courts and Legal Services Act 1990 (CLSA 1990). The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of Mr Justice Marcus Smith, who had held that a firm of solicitors which had been acting for a claimant in litigation pursuant to a damages-based agreement (DBA) and subsequently a conditional fee agreement (CFA) could not validly take an assignment of their client’s cause of action. Binding authority established that the assignment was invalid and unenforceable. Parliament, being well aware of the common law rules, had decided to relax them to allow for compliant DBAs and conditional fee agreements (CFAs), but no further. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

