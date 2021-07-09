Challenging traffic regulation orders—(experimental low traffic neighbourhood orders)—Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984; public sector equality duty and ‘due regard’ to Equality Act 2010 s149; adequacy of consultation with ‘other relevant organisations’—Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 (R (oao Sheakh) v LB Lambeth)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case looks in detail at a particular form of traffic regulation order (TRO) under Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (RTRA 1984), a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) order Many LTNs have been introduced during lockdown, with the aim of limiting vehicular traffic. It is one of a number of such challenges. This case looks in particular at whether three LTNs made as ‘experimental traffic orders’ (ETOs) under RTRA 1984 were in fact ‘experimental’ as opposed to permanent and whether the procedure adopted and decisions made accorded with the authority’s public sector equality duty (PSED) under section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010), in light of the claimant’s and other residents’ disabilities. Further the claimant tested the meaning of the authority’s duty to consult ‘such other organisations…representing persons likely to be affected by…the order as [it] thinks it appropriate to consult’. The court declined to infer that the ETOs were not experimental; it also held that Lambeth had complied with EqA 2010, s 149 and was consistent with Lord Justice McCombe’s judgment in R (Bracking) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in this instance despite the fact that a fuller formal assessment of equality impacts was to be carried out at a later stage in the statutory process. In addition, the judge concluded that Local Authorities Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 (the 1996 Regulations) did not require specific bodies, including a specific disability charity, to be consulted and also pointed to the objection process which was available in any event following publication of the ETO. Written by Celina Colquhoun, barrister at 39 Essex Chamber. or to read the full analysis.