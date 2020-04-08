Challenging tax exemptions as discriminatory (Banks v HMRC)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Upper Tribunal has upheld the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) in dismissing the appeal of Arron Banks against an assessment to inheritance tax (IHT) imposed on donations that he made to UKIP prior to the 2015 general election. It was common ground that the donations would be subject to the IHT charge unless they came within the exemption for donations to political parties (section 24 of the Inheritance Tax Act 1984 (IHTA 1984)). At the relevant time, donations to UKIP did not qualify for the exemption because UKIP did not have an MP who had been elected in the previous general election. Relying on rights conferred on him by the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and the law of the EU, Mr Banks claimed to be entitled to the exemption anyway. Written by Christopher Stone, Devereux Chambers.