Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Challenging tax exemptions as discriminatory (Banks v HMRC)

Challenging tax exemptions as discriminatory (Banks v HMRC)
Published on: 08 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Challenging tax exemptions as discriminatory (Banks v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Upper Tribunal has upheld the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) in dismissing the appeal of Arron Banks against an assessment to inheritance tax (IHT) imposed on donations that he made to UKIP prior to the 2015 general election. It was common ground that the donations would be subject to the IHT charge unless they came within the exemption for donations to political parties (section 24 of the Inheritance Tax Act 1984 (IHTA 1984)). At the relevant time, donations to UKIP did not qualify for the exemption because UKIP did not have an MP who had been elected in the previous general election. Relying on rights conferred on him by the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and the law of the EU, Mr Banks claimed to be entitled to the exemption anyway. Written by Christopher Stone, Devereux Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More