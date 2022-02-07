LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Challenging decisions of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (The Queen (on the application of Paul Cleeland) v Criminal Cases Review Commission)

Published on: 07 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, pronounced its preliminary ruling on an important point of jurisdiction concerning claims in judicial review brought against decisions of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). Although refusing permission to appeal on the real merits of the various grounds of challenge, Lord Justice Bean, give permission for the decision to be cited. Written by Abigail Bright, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

