Challenging arbitral awards in Switzerland—no room for coronavirus (COVID-19) alibi; no room for issue estoppel

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Swiss Federal Tribunal (the Swiss Supreme Court or SSC) analysed two different issues—(i) first, whether an arbitral tribunal—appointed in a Geneva-seated London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) arbitration—wrongly refused to postpone a hearing in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and thereby violated the plaintiffs’ right to be heard and the principle of equal treatment; (ii) second, whether the tribunal wrongly granted res judicata effect to prior decisions rendered by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the ‘High Court’), and thereby violated procedural public policy. The SCC dismissed both grounds of challenge to the arbitral tribunal’s award. While relying on its existing case law, the court took the opportunity to clarify that the coronavirus pandemic was not sufficient per se to justify the postponement of a hearing. Separately, it reaffirmed the restrictive concept of res judicata under Swiss law as compared to common law concepts. Written by Laurence Ponty, counsel at Archipel. or to read the full analysis.