Challenging a declaration of trust under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Hurst)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In considering an application made under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), the court was not bound by any prior determination in separate proceedings between the respondents and a third party. The court could, however, rely on the statements made under oath in those proceedings by the respondents in the current proceedings. The court is not limited to direct evidence of intention. It may also draw inferences from the surrounding facts of the case. Written by Andrew Mace, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings, who acted for the applicant trustee in bankruptcy in this case. or to read the full analysis.