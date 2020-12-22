Sign-in Help
Challenges to the validity of retained EU law

Published on: 22 December 2020
  • Challenges to the validity of retained EU law
  • The rule: limitation of challenges to retained EU law
  • What is ‘an EU instrument’?
  • What is the impact of this?
  • How might this work in practice?
  • Scenario 1
  • Scenario 2
  • Exceptions to the rule

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers, examines the rules concerning challenges to the validity of retained EU law, as set out in Schedule 1 to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the Challenges to Validity of EU Instruments (EU Exit) Regulations, SI 2019/673 (as amended by the Challenges to Validity of EU Instruments (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1503). Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

