Challenges await proposed EU anti-money laundering body

Published on: 03 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, Expert analysis: Practical hurdles facing the EU’s proposed anti-money laundering authority (AMLA) include the creation of workable measures for countries with varying criminal codes, the role of national supervisory authorities and UK-EU cooperation, say Ian Hargreaves and Mia Neafcy at Covington. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

