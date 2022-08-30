Challenger banks can’t compete due to ‘regulatory intransigence’, UK lawmakers say

Article summary

MLex: Challenger banks and building societies in the UK cannot truly compete with incumbent lenders due to excessive and disproportionate regulation, a cross-party group of lawmakers said in a report today. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Challenger Banks and Building Societies called for a financial services 'big bang' to break the 'restrictive regulatory practices' that allow the major high-street banks to maintain their dominance. The report offers five recommendations, including the design of a new regulatory landscape for smaller lenders, and making existing regulatory thresholds more competitive.