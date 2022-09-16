Challenge to UKSA’s decision to align RPI with CPIH dismissed (R (ex p BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd and others) v (1) UK Statistics Authority, (2) Chancellor of the Exchequer)

Pensions analysis: The High Court has dismissed the claim for judicial review brought by the trustees of five of the UK’s largest defined benefit pension schemes against the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer (‘the Chancellor’) in relation to UKSA’s decision to change the methods used to compile the Retail Prices Index (RPI). The ruling means that RPI will be aligned with the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (‘CPIH’) from 2030, with inflation adjustments on RPI-linked payments and benefits being reduced accordingly. Written by Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in with LexisNexis or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
**Trials are provided to all LexisNexis content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisNexis services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant
Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions
0330 161 1234