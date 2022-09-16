Challenge to UKSA’s decision to align RPI with CPIH dismissed (R (ex p BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd and others) v (1) UK Statistics Authority, (2) Chancellor of the Exchequer)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The High Court has dismissed the claim for judicial review brought by the trustees of five of the UK’s largest defined benefit pension schemes against the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer (‘the Chancellor’) in relation to UKSA’s decision to change the methods used to compile the Retail Prices Index (RPI). The ruling means that RPI will be aligned with the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (‘CPIH’) from 2030, with inflation adjustments on RPI-linked payments and benefits being reduced accordingly. Written by Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.