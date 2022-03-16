Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This was a renewed application for permission to judicially review the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statement while it is being reviewed pursuant to section 6 of the Planning Act 2008 (PA 2008). It is the latest decision in a line of challenges by Transport Action Network, initially seeking a review of the National Policy Statement which the Secretary of State announced they would do in the Transport Decarbonising Plan published in July 2021. Having decided to review the National Policy Statement, they subsequently decided not to exercise his power under PA 2008, s 11 and suspend the National Policy Statement pending review. Transport Action Network’s application to judicially review the decision not to suspend was refused on the papers and they renewed the application at an oral permission hearing. The application was refused at the oral hearing with the court finding that the five grounds of challenge advanced by Transport action Network were unarguable. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.