LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / National and local planning policy

Legal News

Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This was a renewed application for permission to judicially review the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statement while it is being reviewed pursuant to section 6 of the Planning Act 2008 (PA 2008). It is the latest decision in a line of challenges by Transport Action Network, initially seeking a review of the National Policy Statement which the Secretary of State announced they would do in the Transport Decarbonising Plan published in July 2021. Having decided to review the National Policy Statement, they subsequently decided not to exercise his power under PA 2008, s 11 and suspend the National Policy Statement pending review. Transport Action Network’s application to judicially review the decision not to suspend was refused on the papers and they renewed the application at an oral permission hearing. The application was refused at the oral hearing with the court finding that the five grounds of challenge advanced by Transport action Network were unarguable. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More