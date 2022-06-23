LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Climate change and targets

Legal News

Challenge to Southampton airport expansion project rejected (GOESA Ltd v Eastleigh Borough Council)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Challenge to Southampton airport expansion project rejected (GOESA Ltd v Eastleigh Borough Council)
  • What were the grounds of challenge?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: GOESA, a company comprising local residents, sought to challenge Eastleigh Borough Council’s (the Council’s) decision in June 2021 to grant planning permission to Southampton International Airport Ltd (SIAL) for a 164-metre extension of a runway with an associated blast screen and the reconfiguration and enlargement of a long-stay car park. Four grounds of challenge were given permission to proceed to the substantive hearing, all of which failed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building, who acted for Southampton Airport. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More