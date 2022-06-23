Challenge to Southampton airport expansion project rejected (GOESA Ltd v Eastleigh Borough Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: GOESA, a company comprising local residents, sought to challenge Eastleigh Borough Council’s (the Council’s) decision in June 2021 to grant planning permission to Southampton International Airport Ltd (SIAL) for a 164-metre extension of a runway with an associated blast screen and the reconfiguration and enlargement of a long-stay car park. Four grounds of challenge were given permission to proceed to the substantive hearing, all of which failed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building, who acted for Southampton Airport. or to read the full analysis.