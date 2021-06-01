menu-search
Challenge to Brexit withdrawal of ‘tax free shopping’ rejected by Court of Appeal (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others v HM Treasury and HMRC)

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Heathrow Airport Ltd and others v HM Treasury and HMRC, the Court of Appeal rejected a challenge to the government’s decision to withdraw two VAT reliefs providing for tax free shopping from IP completion day (11 pm on 31 December 2020). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

