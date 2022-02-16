Challenge to bankruptcy order for lack of due process fails (Re Darryl Preston—Preston v Beaumont)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Richard Farnhill, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, has dismissed an appeal by a bankrupt which alleged procedural failings by the court below. The court held that it was open to a first instance judge at a directions hearing in a contested bankruptcy petition to decide that no directions were required and to list the petition for an expedited final hearing. The suggestion that because a party’s skeleton argument was not expressly referred to or quoted from it had not been taken into account was rejected by the judge. It was held that where other documents made the same points and were referred to, the judge below was not required to reference the skeleton argument directly. The court also reaffirmed the principle that it is an abuse of process to raise at a bankruptcy hearing a point decided on an application to set aside the underlying statutory demand. Written by David Warner, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.