LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Personal insolvency / Bankruptcy

Legal News

Challenge to bankruptcy order for lack of due process fails (Re Darryl Preston—Preston v Beaumont)

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Challenge to bankruptcy order for lack of due process fails (Re Darryl Preston—Preston v Beaumont)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Richard Farnhill, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, has dismissed an appeal by a bankrupt which alleged procedural failings by the court below. The court held that it was open to a first instance judge at a directions hearing in a contested bankruptcy petition to decide that no directions were required and to list the petition for an expedited final hearing. The suggestion that because a party’s skeleton argument was not expressly referred to or quoted from it had not been taken into account was rejected by the judge. It was held that where other documents made the same points and were referred to, the judge below was not required to reference the skeleton argument directly. The court also reaffirmed the principle that it is an abuse of process to raise at a bankruptcy hearing a point decided on an application to set aside the underlying statutory demand. Written by David Warner, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More