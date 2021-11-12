LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Challenge to a CVA: alleged unfair prejudice and material irregularity (Re Dealmaster Ltd)

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The applicant, a creditor of a company subject to a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), sought an order revoking, alternatively suspending, approval of the arrangement. This was on the basis that unfair prejudice had been caused to the applicant and/or that there had been a material irregularity in the approval procedure. It was said, inter alia, that one purported creditor should not have been allowed to vote and that the outcome of a hypothetical liquidation had not been calculated correctly. None of the objections succeeded and the application was dismissed. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings.

