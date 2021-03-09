Challenge to £1 bn HS2 procurement defeated in its entirety (Bechtel v HS2)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Judgment was handed down on 4 March 2021 in the litigation arising out of the procurement run by High Speed Two (HS2) for the construction partner contract for Old Oak Common Station (one of the two southern stations on the HS2 network), worth in excess of £1 bn. Bechtel, an unsuccessful bidder, challenged the procurement process and outcome in a claim brought under the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016. Its allegations included that there were errors in scoring, that the winning bid should have been disqualified for being abnormally low, and that HS2 failed to keep full and proper records of the procurement. Mr Justice Fraser substantially rejected Bechtel’s arguments, and its case failed completely. The judge commented that public procurement law does not impose ‘a counsel of perfection’ upon contracting authorities, such that any failure to achieve perfection will result in the court’s interference. Rather, the court’s supervisory jurisdiction is to be exercised with restraint and with suitable recognition for the competence of evaluators. The court will only interfere where it has been shown that the contracting authority has made manifest errors or has acted in breach of other obligations. Written by Sarah Hannaford QC and Ben Graff, barristers at Keating Chambers. or to read the full analysis.