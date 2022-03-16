LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

CFTC fines UK firm US$3.25m over swaps business reporting

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The London-based commodities trader ED&F Man will pay the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) a US$3.25m civil penalty over a variety of alleged reporting failures related to its business as a swaps dealer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

