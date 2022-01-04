LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
CFAs which required client to pay an ‘advance fee’ are enforceable (Winros Partnership v Global Energy Horizons)

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CFAs which required client to pay an ‘advance fee’ are enforceable (Winros Partnership v Global Energy Horizons)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Were the CFAs unenforceable?
  • Had the CFAs been wrongly terminated?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A firm of solicitors (RS) entered into a series of Conditional fee agreements (CFAs) with its client (GEHC). Each CFA provided for a substantial ‘advance fee’ to be paid. The parties’ relationship soured and GEHC asserted that the advance fees meant the CFAs offended section 58 of the Courts and Legal Services Act 1990 (CLSA 1990) by potentially providing for a success fee of more than 100%. At first instance, the SCCO agreed with GEHC with the result that no costs were payable to RS. The Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) also held that the second and third CFAs were wrongfully terminated by RS. On appeal, the High Court concluded that the advance fees were distinct from the success fees, so the CFAs were enforceable. It was also held that the second CFA had not been terminated at all, and that RS had been entitled to terminate the third CFA. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

