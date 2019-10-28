CFAs—solicitors entitled to basic charges on death of client before case concludes (Higgins v Evans)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court has clarified that, in normal circumstances and assuming the CFA was valid at the outset, under the Law Society's Model Form CFA the solicitor's basic charges become payable by the client's estate should the client die during the case. The court found that the wording of the CFA dealing with this issue would not in and of itself be unenforceable, either at common law or under statute, based on the facts of the case. The case also provided useful guidance for practitioners as to the circumstances that might undermine such a finding. Written by Leo Kitchen, senior associate, at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP.