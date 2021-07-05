CFA not a contentious business agreement (Acupay System v Stephenson Harwood)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A conditional fee agreement (CFA) which provided that it was not a contentious business agreement (CBA) was not a CBA, despite meeting all of the criteria required to be classified as a CBA for the purposes of section 59 of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974). Even if it was a CBA, the circumstances in which it was entered into were not unfair and the terms of the CFA were not unreasonable. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or to read the full analysis.