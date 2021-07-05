menu-search
Legal News

CFA not a contentious business agreement (Acupay System v Stephenson Harwood)

Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CFA not a contentious business agreement (Acupay System v Stephenson Harwood)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Consideration
  • The definition of success
  • Independent advice
  • Full and fair exposition
  • Cost estimates
  • Unfairness and unreasonableness
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A conditional fee agreement (CFA) which provided that it was not a contentious business agreement (CBA) was not a CBA, despite meeting all of the criteria required to be classified as a CBA for the purposes of section 59 of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974). Even if it was a CBA, the circumstances in which it was entered into were not unfair and the terms of the CFA were not unreasonable. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

