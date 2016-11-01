Sign-in Help
CFA assignment—how is the law developing?

Published on: 01 November 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What is the background to this?
  • Have there been any notable cases recently to clarify this area of law?
  • Jones v Spire Healthcare Limited [2015] WL 5949291, 11 September 2015
  • Budana v Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust [2016] WL 00826269, 4 February 2016
  • Webb v London Borough of Bromley (Case No: JR 1503592), Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO), 18 February 2016, Master Rowley
  • Jones v Spire Healthcare (case no A13YJA11, appeal no 96/2015), 11 May 2016
  • Azim v Tradewise Insurance Services Ltd [2016] EWHC B20 (Costs) (22 August 2016) Master Leonard, sitting at the County Court at Bow
  • Conclusions
  • What grey areas remain unsolved?
Personal Injury analysis: Sarah Crowther, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, looks at the topical issue of conditional fee agreement (CFA) assignment. She reviews some notable cases, reflects on some of the unresolved issues confronting practitioners and offers some useful tips.

