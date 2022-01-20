Centre of interests does not establish automatic jurisdiction in defamation claims (Mahmudov and Mahmudova v Sanzberro and others)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has held that in cases of international internet libel issued prior to 1 January 2021, the fact that a claimant's 'centre of interests' is in England and Wales does not provide an automatic right to bring a claim here for global damages and injunctive relief against a defendant domiciled in another Member State. As a prior condition, the claimant has to show that they can make out a 'good arguable case' that a tort was committed in England and Wales, with the 'centre of interests' test relevant simply to allowing a claimant to obtain global relief. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings. or to read the full analysis.