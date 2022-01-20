LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Centre of interests does not establish automatic jurisdiction in defamation claims (Mahmudov and Mahmudova v Sanzberro and others)

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Centre of interests does not establish automatic jurisdiction in defamation claims (Mahmudov and Mahmudova v Sanzberro and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Jurisdiction
  • Good arguable case
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has held that in cases of international internet libel issued prior to 1 January 2021, the fact that a claimant's 'centre of interests' is in England and Wales does not provide an automatic right to bring a claim here for global damages and injunctive relief against a defendant domiciled in another Member State. As a prior condition, the claimant has to show that they can make out a 'good arguable case' that a tort was committed in England and Wales, with the 'centre of interests' test relevant simply to allowing a claimant to obtain global relief. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More