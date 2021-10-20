LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Centralised legal services: making it work for a business

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Centralised legal services: making it work for a business
  • How was the business structured before you centralised legal services?
  • How did Nationwide start bringing legal services into one place?
  • What are the benefits of centralisation?
  • How do you make all the business areas comply?
  • Where does outsourcing fit in?
  • How is the relationship between the regulator and in-house team? What’s the practical effect of the different controlled functions hierarchy?
  • How do you ensure the provision of legal services helps the organisation reach its business goals?
  • What has been the impact of analysing processes to ensure the legal provision is streamlined?
  • How do you manage your visibility and reporting in the wider business?
    • More...

Article summary

In-house analysis: What benefits can the centralisation of legal services bring to a business? Naomi Seward of Nationwide discusses how her company implemented a central legal function and the significant impact it has made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

